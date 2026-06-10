Competition for Minnesota's AAA state golf championship title comes down to the wire

The final day of the Minnesota boys' AAA state tournament turned into a two-man bout. A back-and-forth battle that came down to the final putt.

Elk River junior Will Roiland was one off the lead after day one. Today, quickly putting himself in a contending position.

The same can be said for Chase Birdwell of Spring Lake Park. He was three back entering the final round but led for much of the day.

The two juniors struggled to contain their nerves down the stretch. Roiland needed a bogey putt to stay tied for the lead. He makes it.

And then on the other finishing hole, Birdwell needed par to force a playoff. But the putt misses low. He would finish second, which meant Roiland was the state champion.

"I'm feeling really good. It's an amazing feeling. It's just surreal," said Roiland. "I've got no words right now."

Roiland was the second-ranked Minnesota high school golfer entering state and he's leaving on top, doing just enough down the stretch.

"Roller coaster. I don't know if I hit a single green, it was just straight up and downs," said Roiland. "Last hole was a roller coaster, but I'm glad I minimized the damage and I'm walking away with a win."

This moment has been Roiland's goal for over a decade.

"Ever since getting babysat by the High school kids that were on the team when I was like five or six years old and they were dreaming of it. Since then," said Roiland. "It's just an amazing feeling.