Federal government sues Minnesota over firearm permit laws, citing Second Amendment

The federal government is suing Minnesota and its two largest cities, claiming the state's statutory scheme for purchasing handguns and certain rifles violates the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans who do not have a permit to carry.

Specifically, the lawsuit targets state law that requires a standard firearm purchase to be subject to a mandatory delay of up to 30 days while a transferee report is delivered to the purchaser's local police chief or sheriff and the law requiring Minnesotans to obtain a permit to purchase from local police chiefs or sheriffs.

While Minnesota law allows up to 30 days for a permit to purchase to be granted, the lawsuit alleges that waiting periods for approvals from chiefs of police in St. Paul and Minneapolis commonly exceed 30 days, with some citizens waiting nearly 60 days for approval.

The lawsuit claims that over 93% of Minnesota residents do not have a carry permit and therefore, Minnesotans "who merely wish to defend their home" are forced to face a 30-day waiting period every year.

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, the City of St. Paul and the City of Minneapolis for comment on the lawsuit.

The federal government is asking the court to enter a permanent injunction stopping the enforcement of the laws.