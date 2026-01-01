Much of 2025 left Minnesota high (temperature-wise) and dry (precipitation-wise): The weather year that was

From severe weather to extreme heat and everything in between, 2025 was a year full of big swings and big storms across Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, the hottest day of the year was June 21, when temperatures peaked at 96 degrees. On the other end of the spectrum, our coldest day was Jan. 21, with a low temperature of -19 degrees.

Our rainiest day in the metro featured 1.68" of precipitation on June 25. June is also when several tornadoes touched down just west of the Twin Cities (June 29). It's also the same month (June 20-21) when a derecho blew through Bemidji, producing wind gusts of 106 miles per hour, creating widespread damage.

The snowiest day of 2025 — March 5 — when the Twin Cities picked up 6.8 inches of snow. Beyond that, the state has certainly seen a lot of snow to end the year. Especially compared to last winter, when we only had about 8 inches of snow on the season to date. This year, we're already up to 23 inches of snowfall, putting us more than 4 inches above average.

December 2025 is one of only four months with above-average precipitation amounts. Most of the year was dry, leaving us with a precipitation deficit of nearly 2 inches for the year.

It's also been a warm year for the Twin Cities. Because all but three months were above average — January, February and December — we're going to end 2025 about a degree and a half warmer than average.

When it comes to daily records, we only had one new record cold temperature for the year. However, there were 14 daily warm records that were set over the last 12 months.