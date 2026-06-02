Minnesota 10-month-old named 2026 Gerber Baby

A Minnesota baby is officially one of the cutest in the country.

Cameron Chung was named the 2026 Gerber Baby on Tuesday following a nationwide search. The 10-month-old beat out more than 100,000 other cuties to win the title.

Cameron's parents, Rachel Olsen and Alden Chung, say he's an absolute ray of sunshine.

"Navigating a colicky newborn and a challenging postpartum experience was incredibly tough, a reality we know so many mothers and parents quietly share. But seeing Cameron's first true smile break through on that cold Minnesota day was pure magic. It erased the exhaustion of those early months and reminded us that his joy makes every single challenge worth it," Rachel Olsen said.

Cameron Chung PRNewsfoto/Nestle USA

Alden Chung called it a "dream come true."

"We're so excited to share his smile with the world, reminding families that there is joy in the everyday moments of parenthood, and to be a part of the legacy that understands the importance of celebrating both children and the parents who raise them," he said.

Cameron's parents will receive $50,000 in addition to a special Gerber Childrenswear "Grow With Us" wardrobe valued at over $2,000.

Cameron's smiling face can be seen in Gerber campaigns over the next year.