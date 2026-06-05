Minneapolis Park Police seek person of interest in Minnehaha Falls assault

Minneapolis Park Police are asking for the public's help with identifying a person of interest connected to an assault last month at Minnehaha Falls.

Police say the assault occurred on May 3 around 6:45 p.m.

The person of interest sought by police in the May 3 attack at Minneapolis' Minnehaha Falls. Minneapolis Park Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via email at parkpolicetips@minneapolisparks.org, or call 612-230-6554.

According to the city's crime dashboard, there have been nearly 4,500 reported assaults so far this year, with nearly 830 reported in the past 28 days.