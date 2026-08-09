Continental U.S.'s largest women-only triathlon returns to Minneapolis

The largest women-only triathlon in the continental U.S. returned to Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis on Sunday.

Nearly 1,500 athletes, ages 8 to 84, took part in the YWCA Minneapolis Women's Triathlon.

The event fundraises to support YWCA programs that are focused on childhood education, youth development, wellness and racial justice.

WCCO

"I think it's just the variety of women. It shows us no matter who you are or what your body type is, you can be strong, you can be fit, you can be confident," said Shelley Carthen-Watson, president and CEO of YWCA Minneapolis. "That for me is the best part is seeing all of these women out here."

Registration for next year's triathlon opens at midnight. Participants have a year to sign up, but it gets more expensive the longer you wait.