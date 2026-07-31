Minneapolis researchers studying whether GLP-1s could help veterans with alcohol use disorder

GLP-1s have become a household name for their role in weight loss.

Now, researchers are studying whether they could help veterans living with alcohol use disorder.

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System is one of 18 VA sites across the United States participating in the new clinical trial testing semaglutide as a potential treatment for AUD.

Experts say there are approximately 400,000 veterans in the U.S. who have an alcohol use disorder but a limited collection of medications for treatment.

Leading the study at the Minneapolis VA is Dr. Eric Dieperink, a psychiatrist who has spent more than two decades studying alcoholism.

"We're laying the groundwork for a potentially exciting breakthrough in treatment," Dieperink said.

He said the goal is to find out whether a GLP-1 could become another tool to help veterans living with AUD.

Veterans who join the 24-week study will be randomly placed into two groups. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive either semaglutide or a placebo.

"There are eight visits, clinical visits where we would talk about the medication, and there are some study procedures," Dieperink said.

Researchers say the trial is not intended to replace existing treatments veterans are on, but to determine whether semaglutide could offer another option.

"This is really something that is a way to help the community of people who struggle with alcohol use," Dieperink said.

The clinical trial is open to eligible veterans. Participants do not have to live in the metro or receive care at the Minneapolis VA to participate.

For more information about participation, veterans can contact the Minneapolis VA at 612-467-1580 or visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search for the CRAVE trial.