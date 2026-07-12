Truck, food trailer with 3 people inside stolen in Minneapolis

Two people were injured when they jumped from a moving trailer after the pickup truck it was attached to was stolen Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says two people stole the pickup truck while three people were inside the food trailer attached to it just before 9 a.m. on the 3400 block of Bloomington Avenue. Individuals who knew the people inside the trailer followed the stolen truck and trailer.

At some point, police say a man and a woman jumped from the trailer. They later arrived at Hennepin Healthcare for injuries they sustained when exiting the trailer.

The stolen vehicle and the people following it crashed near the intersection of 41st Street and 31st Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The trailer became separated from the truck in the crash.

The suspects fled the scene of the crash in the pickup truck. Police coordinated with Ford to locate the stolen vehicle, which was recovered on the 1400 block of Third Street South.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.