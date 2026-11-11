Minneapolis teen killed in I-694 rollover crash, state patrol says

A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday evening in the east Twin Cities metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 694 in Oakdale.

The motorist, who has not yet been identified, was traveling southbound on the interstate near 15th Street when his Toyota Highlander went off the roadway, rolled and struck a sound barrier.

The state patrol says he wasn't wearing a seat belt, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.