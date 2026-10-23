4 men arrested after "traveling dangerously" across Minneapolis in stolen car, sheriff says

Four young men are in custody after fleeing law enforcement and cutting a dangerous path across Minneapolis Friday in a stolen car, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies first spotted a stolen vehicle in northeast Minneapolis that was connected to car break-in reports on the city's south side. The sheriff's office said the driver fled before they could make a traffic stop.

Citizen

"Minnesota State Patrol aircraft tracked the vehicle through northeast Minneapolis, downtown and into south Minneapolis driving dangerously at high speeds and going the wrong way down one-way streets," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies eventually boxed in the vehicle near Nicollet Avenue and West 27th Street in the Whittier neighborhood. Two of the four men inside tried to flee on foot but were "quickly apprehended," the sheriff's office said. Two of the suspects are 18, while the other two are both 22.

All four are now in custody in Hennepin County Jail and awaiting criminal charges.