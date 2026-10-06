Minneapolis shooting victim shows up at Edina hospital, police say

Police in Edina, Minnesota, say a Minneapolis shooting victim was treated overnight Tuesday at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Law enforcement were gathered at the hospital around 4:30 a.m., where a WCCO photojournalist saw a car that had a bullet hole in its window.

WCCO

Edina police say about an hour earlier, they responded to a person with a gunshot wound and non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Minneapolis.

WCCO has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.