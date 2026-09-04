Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis police search for suspect in Jordan neighborhood shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Minneapolis are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night on the city's north side.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. off Oliver Avenue North, according to police, just east of the intersection of North Penn and Lowry avenues in the Jordan neighborhood.

Officers in the area heard a single gunshot and saw a big group of people running. They then found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue