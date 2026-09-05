Woman in critical condition after north Minneapolis shooting, police say

A woman is in critical condition following a shooting overnight Saturday in north Minneapolis.

Police say it happened around 3:12 a.m. in the area of North Lyndale and 41st avenues, a couple blocks south of Webber Park.

WCCO

Officers arrived to find the woman injured inside a vehicle. A witness at the scene told police an argument led to shots being fired by a suspect who then drove off.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.