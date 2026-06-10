Minneapolis police investigating deadly Chicago Avenue shooting; no arrests

Minneapolis police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday morning in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood.

Officers with the Third Precinct responded to a reported shooting on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot while outside a building in the area. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.