Minneapolis secures $2.5M to address long delays, safety risks at north side rail crossings

Cameras in north Minneapolis have captured cars trying to beat trains across the tracks, people climbing between rail cars and ignoring stop arms.

The rail crossings at Lyndale Avenue North, 45th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North are known for long waits as trains run in and out of the rail yard.

"We live in the neighborhood, we go to the library often and I'm constantly stuck behind this train. There are times I have been stuck behind this train for 40 minutes," said Sophia, who was waiting for the train on Tuesday. "I've been late to work. I've been late to social engagements."

This week, Minneapolis City Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw said she's helped secure $2 million in federal funding for a solution, adding the city and the railroad company are also pitching in another $500,000.

Vetaw said the long waits impact everyone living in the Camden area, including "emergency vehicles, school buses, metro transit, seniors." She said some of the potential solutions are an overpass, underpass or pedestrian bridge.

"There's not really anyone that you can talk to that's lived in this area for a day or 50 years that doesn't have a story about this railroad crossing," Vetaw said. "I think the community is going to be excited about a solution to getting back and forth."

The council member shared the city's application for a Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant from 2024, laying out the safety concerns. The application also states the highest volume of traffic is on Lyndale Avenue at 10,765 vehicles per day.

"I'm usually walking to my boyfriend's house, so I'm always waiting about 20 minutes," said Philisha Givens, who grew up in the area, often waiting at the rail crossings.

Vetaw didn't share a project timeline but said they want to engage with the neighborhood about possible solutions moving forward.