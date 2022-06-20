Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis' Red, White and Boom fireworks show canceled again this year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS -- You won't see fireworks over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July this year.

The city says its Red, White and Boom show will not be held in 2022 "due to construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages."

Instead, the park board will hold four Independence Day celebrations at four locations across the city: at Lake Harriet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Lake Nokomis and Victory Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and at Logan Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the third year in a row Minneapolis' signature fireworks show has been canceled.

The city is still planning to hold he Aquatennial fireworks show in July, according to the event's website.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 9:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.