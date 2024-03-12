Minneapolis educators to rally before entering Tuesday's school board meeting in protest of budget cuts

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of educators who say they're fighting for a fair contract are expected to rally Monday outside Minneapolis Public Schools' district offices.

The "Our Students Deserve More" rally is organized by the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals. It is set to start at 4:45 p.m.

The union believes the district needs to invest in Minneapolis students and educators to create a stronger public school system.

They're protesting budget cuts and are calling for improvements to compensation and working conditions.

Bargaining teams from the union and MPS have met more than a dozen times over the past several months. The union wants an 8.5% salary bump in the first year of the new contract and a 7.5% increase in year two.

A Minneapolis Public Schools board meeting in 2023 MPS

RELATED: New Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent: "I want to be part of the change"



MPS officials recently announced they're dealing with a "historic" budget shortfall to the tune of $110 million, and they're considering cutting associate principal positions, fifth-grade music classes, literacy and math specialists as well as some programs.

"School and department leadership are working hard to find ways to make cuts while also keeping our students at the center," wrote an MPS spokesperson in a statement given to WCCO in early March.

Union leaders blame the district's money woes on reckless spending and claim the $110 million figure excludes state funding or money for incoming students.

In February, the union pointed to a study it conducted itself that claims MPS spends more on outside contracts than other similarly-sized districts, and MPS has increased spending on administrative, human resources, legal and finance positions by 19% over the past six years while cutting spending on instruction by 5%.

Several community leaders are expected to speak outside the district offices off West Broadway and North Girard Avenue before they march into Tuesday's school board meeting. You can watch the meeting here, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

A similar rally in February drew a crowd of nearly 1,000 people.