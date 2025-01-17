Minneapolis police union files motion to intervene in consent decree

Consent decree for Minneapolis police brings hope and skepticism

MINNEAPOLIS — The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis has filed a motion to intervene in a deal between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice aiming to bring reform to the city's police department.

The motion, filed in court Friday, argues the consent decree would impact working conditions for the over 580 police officers represented by the police union.

The union says if the consent decree is approved without them, it may harm their ability to protect the interests of the represented officers, court documents say.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the deal on Jan. 6 after a closed-door meeting with federal officials.

The consent decree process started after a police officer killed George Floyd in 2020, sparking global protests. In 2023, the Department of Justice released a report that found the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in systematic racial discrimination and unconstitutional policing for years.

A judge still has to approve the consent decree.

It's unclear what fate the consent decree will have after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, as he been critical of consent decrees in the past.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 7, 2025.