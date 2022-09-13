Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis police investigating after bus driver allegedly assaults 7-year-old boy

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 13, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 13, 2022 01:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.

The boy's mother alleges that she was arguing with the bus driver on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.

Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them.

"The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 4:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.