Minneapolis Police petition city for drone use authorization

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is petitioning the city to approve its request to utilize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of its law enforcement and training activities.

Minnesota statutes allow for state, county and municipal agencies to fly drones, but the process for approval requires a public hearing.

"Unmanned aerial systems may be utilized to enhance the MPD's mission of protecting lives and property, when other means and resources are not available or are less effective," MPD writes in a proposed policy draft obtained by WCCO. "Any use of a UAS will be in strict accordance with constitutional and privacy rights."

A public hearing is being scheduled by the Public Health and Safety Committee for 1:30 p.m. on August 24. Residents are also invited to share comments on an online portal.

Julie Wicklund, a south Minneapolis resident and victim of a home invasion at gunpoint, told WCCO that she welcomes any attempt by MPD to consider new technologies in helping fight crime in the city.

"Unfortunately, we in Minneapolis are down so many police officers and we have to consider that criminals know that," Wicklund said. "They feel like they have a free reign in our city now and that's what needs to change. [Drones] help with safety, they help with de-escalation. Why wouldn't we want to use them?"

The ACLU, among others, has warned about the potential for law enforcement crossing the line when it comes to privacy with UAVs, posting on its website in part: "Deployed without proper regulation, drones equipped with facial recognition software, infrared technology, and speakers capable of monitoring personal conversations would cause unprecedented invasions of our privacy rights."

Andrew Burton, a resident of Dinkytown, shared that sentiment with WCCO.

"I Just feel like they're gonna be used in really terrible ways, like they're gonna be used in the wrong neighborhoods or for the wrong reasons. I don't get it," Burton said.

More than 80 state agencies, county sheriff's offices and local police departments have been using drones since 2020, according to a legislative report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The report listed nine authorized reasons for flying a UAV without a warrant:

* During or in the aftermath of an emergency situation that involves the risk of death or bodily harm to a person.

* Over a public event where there is a heightened risk to the safety of participants or bystanders.

* To counter the risk of a terrorist attack by a specific individual or organization if the agency determines that credible intelligence indicates a risk.

*To prevent the loss of life and property in natural or man-made disasters and to facilitate operational planning, rescue, and recovery operations in the aftermath of these disasters.

* To conduct a threat assessment in anticipation of a specific event.

* To collect information from a public area if there is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.

* To collect information for crash reconstruction purposes after a serious or deadly collision occurring on a public road.

* Over a public area for officer training or public relations purposes.

* For purposes unrelated to law enforcement at the request of a government entity provided that the government entity makes the request in writing to the law enforcement agency and specifies the reason for the request and proposed period of use.

Out of more than 1,100 flights reported to the DPS and BCA, nearly 600 flights were for "officer training and public relations."