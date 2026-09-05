Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that took place in I-94

Minneapolis police are investigating after responding to a shooting victim found on the freeway.

Police say they were called to 35W at 11th Avenue on the northbound side. When they arrived, they found an adult male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to police, they learned the shooting took place on Interstate 94 eastbound between Portland Avenue and Chicago Avenue. Police say the shooting was caught on video.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police.