Minneapolis police investigate triple shooting on West Broadway

Minneapolis police say they are searching for the shooter who injured three men Tuesday night in a busy north side business district.

Officers were called to West Broadway between North Dupont and Bryant avenues after the city's ShotSpotter system and several 911 callers reported gunfire around 8:37 p.m.

Police say about 15 minutes later, three men arrived at North Memorial Health hospital in neighboring Robbinsdale with gunshot wounds, all not deemed to be life-threatening.

"Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST) investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led to the shooting," police said.

No arrests have been made.