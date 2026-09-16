Minneapolis police searching for missing father and 3-year-old son

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a 38-year-old man and his 3-year-old son.

Anthony LaRoque and Amias LaRoque have not been seen since Monday and were last believed to be in the area of the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast or the 3000 block of 39th Avenue South.

Anthony LaRoque was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red boxers, with a long black-and-white lanyard hanging from his pocket. He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Amias LaRoque (left) and Anthony LaRoque (right) Minneapolis Police Department

Amias LaRoque was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki short overalls. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, is about 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds.

Police say Anthony LaRoque has a child custody court date on Thursday.

Authorities are concerned for the well-being of both father and son.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Amias or Anthony LaRoque should call 911 or contact the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-348-2345.