Minneapolis police end Mounted Patrol Unit due to "significant budgetary restraints"

Minneapolis police say they have made the "difficult decision" to dissolve the department's Mounted Patrol Unit.

According to a police spokesperson, the decision became effective at the end of August and was "driven by significant budgetary constraints," and renewing the contracts to continue the unit was not possible given those budget challenges.

A sergeant and officer assigned full-time to the unit have been reassigned to other responsibilities within the police department.

"An additional three lieutenants, six sergeants, and thirteen officers served with the Mounted Patrol Unit as an additional assignment," the spokesperson said.

As for the horses, police say they are working toward an agreement that would allow the horses to be donated to the Minneapolis Mounted Police Foundation.

In 2019, St. Paul ended its mounted patrol program, similarly calling it a tough decision.