2 teens arrested after armed carjacking attempt, police chase in Minneapolis

Two teenagers were arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with an attempted carjacking at gunpoint in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says a robbery response protocol was initiated following reports of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The suspects were armed, attempting to break into vehicles and had attempted to carjack someone at gunpoint.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle near Lake Street and Humboldt Avenue South and initiated a pursuit, police say. A Minnesota State Patrol aircraft tracked the vehicle, allowing officers to discontinue the chase.

One of the vehicle's occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot near West 31st Street and Emerson Avenue South, while the remaining three occupants continued driving before fleeing near the 3300 block of 10th Avenue South, according to officials. There, officers arrested two 16-year-old boys, who were booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.