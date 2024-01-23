Minneapolis plans to clear relocated Camp Nenookaasi due to stomach flu outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis says it is working to close what used to be the Camp Nenookaasi encampment due to a recent stomach flu outbreak.

Camp Nenookaasi, which had roughly 160 residents, was cleared earlier this month. The city cited a number of reasons for the closure — including a fatal shooting in December. At the time of the closure, the city said 104 people had been connected to housing and shelter.

Some of the residents packed up and moved their belongings a few blocks south of the original encampment, to 14th Avenue and 26th Street. By last week, there were 110 residents at the new site living in about 20 yurts.

Since then, the state reported 20 to 30 cases of viral gastrointestinal illness to the Minneapolis Health Department. Commonly called the "stomach flu," it is spread by person-to-person contact and through infected food. No one has been hospitalized, the city says.

"Our epidemiology team is monitoring the situation and has provided interventions to stop transmission and new occurrences. Viral GI illness does not pose a risk to anyone who does not live at the encampment," the city said in a statement.

The majority of the people living at the new Camp Nenookaasi are Native. The area is sacred ground, and the encampment is in ceremony at all times.

Camp organizers say the site also provides a central place for outreach teams to connect with people.

The city did not provide a timeline for the closure of the camp.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 19, 2024.