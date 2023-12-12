MPD: Man shot, killed at Ventura Village homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a shooting at Camp Nenookaasi around 5:15 p.m.

Officers found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The suspected shooter was found near the encampment and taken into custody without incident, police say. Officers also recovered a gun.

WCCO

Circumstances of the shooting are unclear and police do not know if the suspect and victim were residents of the encampment, but did say the shooting occurred inside a tent.

Residents of the encampment were asked to leave temporarily, as it is an active crime scene, but are not being evicted, MPD said. It is unknown when they will be allowed to return at the moment.

The city says it is trying to provide all the resources it can for those were displaced and there is a bus present to act as a warming station.

Minneapolis planned to clear the camp this week, but delayed it to give them more time to find a place to live. As of Tuesday evening, the city says it plans to close the encampment on Dec. 19.

Police have responded to nearly 90 911 around the encampment since mid-August.