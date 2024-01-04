Nenookaasi resident on clearing of encampment: "Come up with a better plan for us"

Homeless encampment moves blocks from old one cleared Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — A huge show of force to clear out a controversial homeless encampment just to have it pop back up a few blocks away.

"I was safe for once in a long time. I was safe when I was here, and I feel like they're taking my safety away," said Marissa Gunderson, camp resident.

Holding back tears, Gunderson packed up her belongings from Camp Nenookassi after five months.

She's been experiencing homelessness on and off since 18-years-old, but finally landed a place.

"It's bittersweet because, hopefully, sometime next week or week after I'll be housed," Gunderson said.

She believes the show of force to clear the encampment is a waste of resources.

"Stop spending money on all these sweeps and come up with a better plan for us," Gunderson said.

A new camp popped up blocks from Camp Nenookaasi just hours after the city began clearing it WCCO

City leaders postponed the closure twice to allow time for people to get connected to housing or shelter options. 130 people at the camp were helped,

On Tuesday, more shelter beds became available. But Gunderson says getting one of those beds isn't easy.

"You have to call every day at 10 a.m. to reserve your bed and I don't even have a phone right now," she said.

That's why she's among many now calling a campsite three blocks away, home.

The city cited safety, along with drugs and trash, as the reasons for clearing the camp.

Camp Organizer Christine Crabtree isn't shocked by people moving to another camp. She believes camps like this provide a central place for outreach teams to connect with people.

"My greatest hope is that this camp is short-lived because we'll find a better solution," Crabtree said.

For now, organizers say they are focusing on making sure people stay safe and get access to resources.