Minneapolis moving forward with plans to clear homeless encampment, Camp Nenookaasi, on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The closure of a controversial homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood will move forward Thursday.

Camp Nenookaasi sits on a city-owned lot on 13th Avenue South and East 23rd Street.

Community, neighbors, faith leaders and elected officials gathered in the early morning for a breakfast and prayer vigil ahead of the closure.

People who live here filed a lawsuit against the city to stop Thursday's closure in hopes of buying more time to get the people here the help they need, but their efforts were denied as a judge ruled Wednesday the city can move forward with its plans.

Hundreds of people have lived at the camp since last August.

Camp Nenookaasi WCCO

The camp was originally supposed to close on Dec. 14 but then got delayed to Dec. 19, which then got delayed until Thursday.

The city cites a number of reasons for the closure, including a fatal shooting that happened at Nenookaasi in December. The Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors has also expressed their concern to city officials about the safety of encampments.

The city says 104 people have been connected to housing and shelter, but still more than 100 people are expected to be evicted sometime today.

Camp leaders are encouraging people as they show up Thursday to park in a circle around the camp as a last effort to protect it. They also say that should the city come in with bulldozers to clear out the camp, they will not escalate any brutality or violence.

People are arriving to the homeless encampment known as Camp Nenookaasi in MPLS for a community breakfast/prayer vigil ahead of today’s planned eviction by the city. Camp leaders are asking people to park in a circle around the camp as a last effort to protect it. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/NZgYUhZ36l — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) January 4, 2024

Once the encampment is closed, the city plans to start developing the area in order to build a new community center.

The Indigenous Peoples Task Force has a redevelopment agreement with the city for the site to construct the Mikwanedun Audisookon Art and Wellness Center.



The city hasn't publicly announced a time as to when this camp will be cleared. WCCO is monitoring and will have updates.