1 dead, 4 injured in 4 separate shootings across Minneapolis; no arrests

Minneapolis police are investigating a slate of shootings that happened overnight Saturday, killing a man and injuring four others.

The first shooting happened on the 1500 block of Plymouth Avenue North just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. There, a man suffered a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening.

A few hours later, at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Wilson Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts at lifesaving efforts, police say the man died at the scene.

Another shooting was reported on the 600 block of Lowry Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. Officers responded, finding a man with gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening inside the lobby of an apartment building.

Less than half an hour later, officers were called to a shooting on the 1600 block of Broadway Street Northeast. Upon arrival, police found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was also shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Police did not say if the shootings were believed to be connected.

"The Fourth of July is historically our busiest day of the year, and this weekend was no exception," Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson said. "We will not tolerate violence in our community. Our investigators are working diligently to identify everyone responsible and ensure they are held accountable."

Peterson added that law enforcement also recovered "numerous illegal firearms" over the holiday weekend.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is encouraged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department by calling 612-673-5845 or emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.