One dead, six others injured in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person was shot and killed, and six others were injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis Friday evening.

The victim, who was in their 30s, died at the scene of the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South, Minneapolis police say. Five others with non-life threatening gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, and one other person who was shot took themselves to the hospital.

Police say they were all the backyard of the house when the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Two suspects walked up the alley and started shooting, police say. The suspects then ran away through the alley.

No one is in custody.