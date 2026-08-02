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Minneapolis police investigating North Loop shooting that seriously injured man

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man early Sunday morning in the North Loop.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Washington Avenue just after 2 a.m., according to the police department.

Police say a man suffered apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare in a personal vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

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