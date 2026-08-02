Minneapolis police investigating North Loop shooting that seriously injured man
Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man early Sunday morning in the North Loop.
The shooting happened on the 300 block of Washington Avenue just after 2 a.m., according to the police department.
Police say a man suffered apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare in a personal vehicle.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.