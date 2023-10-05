Watch CBS News
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey hopeful Taylor Swift will attend Vikings-Chiefs game

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 5, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Swifties — including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — are hopeful they'll catch a glimpse at their favorite popstar this Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The past two weeks, Taylor Swift has traveled to football stadiums to watch Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play.

So, the big question is, will she come to Minneapolis this Sunday? Frey sure hopes so.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Singer Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. / Getty Images

He told TMZ that her two sold-out concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium in June led to a record-setting tourism weekend.

"If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we'll be Ready For It. It's possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits," Frey said to TMZ.

Catch the Vikings take on the Chiefs this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on WCCO.

