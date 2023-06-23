Google Maps makes it official: Minneapolis is now "Swiftieapolis"

by Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern

SWIFTIEAPOLIS, Minn. -- If you feel like Taylor Swift has completely taken over the metro area, it seems as if even Google Maps agrees with you.

If you type in Minneapolis into Google Maps, a slightly different name will show up where the city is supposed to be: Swiftieapolis, "Swiftie" being the term for fans of the pop superstar.

Google Maps really said "yes Minneapolis is, in fact, Swiftieapolis" 😭 pic.twitter.com/6XPzaXP3sC — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) June 23, 2023

Gov. Tim Walz also made it official, declaring June 23 and 24 of 2023 as Taylor Swift Days in Minnesota.

Swift is performing at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The few remaining tickets are being sold for over $500, those seats being located behind the stage.

Taylor Swift's highly popular "Eras Tour," combined with the Pride festivities around town, are expected to bring 500,000 people to the Twin Cities. Commissioner Cedric Alexander has even issued "Operation Swift Summer" to handle the many logistics of managing the influx of crowds.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Shuttles are departing from the Mall of America to help with limited parking.