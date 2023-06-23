Watch CBS News
Google Maps makes it official: Minneapolis is now "Swiftieapolis"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis preps for big weekend events, including Taylor Swift and TC Pride
by Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern

SWIFTIEAPOLIS, Minn. -- If you feel like Taylor Swift has completely taken over the metro area, it seems as if even Google Maps agrees with you.  

If you type in Minneapolis into Google Maps, a slightly different name will show up where the city is supposed to be: Swiftieapolis, "Swiftie" being the term for fans of the pop superstar.

Gov. Tim Walz also made it official, declaring June 23 and 24 of 2023 as Taylor Swift Days in Minnesota.

Swift is performing at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The few remaining tickets are being sold for over $500, those seats being located behind the stage.  

Taylor Swift's highly popular "Eras Tour," combined with the Pride festivities around town, are expected to bring 500,000 people to the Twin Cities. Commissioner Cedric Alexander has even issued "Operation Swift Summer" to handle the many logistics of managing the influx of crowds.  

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Shuttles are departing from the Mall of America to help with limited parking.  

