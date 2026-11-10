Minneapolis man killed in head-on crash in Meeker County, state patrol says

A Minneapolis man was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in south-central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision occurred around 3:12 p.m. on Highway 7 near 560th Street in Cosmos Township in Meeker County, located about 20 miles southwest of Litchfield and about 80 miles west of Minneapolis.

The victim, 65-year-old David John Teawalt, was travelling eastbound on the highway in a commercial van when he collided with a westbound pick-up truck, driven by a 44-year-old man from Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The pick-up driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts during the crash and the state patrol says alcohol is not believed to have played a role in this tragedy.