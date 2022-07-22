Minneapolis man facing 1st-degree murder charges in shooting death of 9-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The man accused of firing the bullet that struck and killed a 9-year-old girl in north Minneapolis last spring is facing new, harsher charges.

Dpree Robinson, of Minneapolis, was initially charged in February with second-degree murder in the May 15, 2021 shooting of Trinity Ottoson-Smith. The child was jumping on a trampoline at a birthday party when a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting struck her. She died in the hospital 12 days later.

An indictment unsealed Thursday shows Robinson is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. Court documents show he faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of murder with intent while committing a felony.

Following the indictment, Judge Toddrick Barnette on Thursday increased Robinson's bail to $2 million. The teenager made a court appearance Friday. He remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. His next court appearance is slated for September.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith (credit: CBS)

According to investigators, video captured the drive-by shooting that led to Ottoson-Smith's death. The suspect vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, was bought by Robinson three days before the shooting.

The break in the case came when investigators say someone who knows Robinson told police that Robinson admitted to being in a shootout with rival gang members who lived at the home where Ottoson-Smith was shot.

Surveillance video showed that Ottoson-Smith was struck before people in the house returned fire.

If convicted of a first-degree murder charge, Robinson faces a mandatory life sentence.