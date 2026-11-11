Woman injured in Hi-Lake parking lot shooting, Minneapolis police say

Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman was shot while inside her vehicle late Wednesday night off East Lake Street.

Police believe the woman was struck by "gunfire among a group gathered in a parking lot" just after 10 p.m. at the busy Hi-Lake shopping center off 21st Avenue South.

The woman's injury isn't life threatening, police say, and she was treated at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police say no arrests have been made.