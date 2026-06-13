1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting on Golden Valley Road in Minneapolis, police say

A woman is dead and two other people are hurt after a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday morning, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2700 block of Golden Valley Road around 2:30 a.m.

A man in his 40s asked paramedics at that location for help after being shot, police said. He was taken to North Memorial Health.

WCCO

Officers learned the shooting may have occurred on the 1400 block of Golden Valley Road, where a ShotSpotter had recently been activated. They went there and found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds. She was also taken to the hospital.

At the scene of the shooting, officers found a woman in her 30s who had been shot. She died at the scene, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.