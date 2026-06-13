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1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting on Golden Valley Road in Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A woman is dead and two other people are hurt after a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday morning, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2700 block of Golden Valley Road around 2:30 a.m.

A man in his 40s asked paramedics at that location for help after being shot, police said. He was taken to North Memorial Health.

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WCCO

Officers learned the shooting may have occurred on the 1400 block of Golden Valley Road, where a ShotSpotter had recently been activated. They went there and found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds. She was also taken to the hospital.

At the scene of the shooting, officers found a woman in her 30s who had been shot. She died at the scene, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

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