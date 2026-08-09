Minneapolis firefighter hospitalized in Portland Avenue apartment blaze

The Minneapolis Fire Department says one of its firefighters was hospitalized amid the effort to halt a blaze inside a three-story apartment building.

Crews were called to the building off South Eighth Street and Portland Avenue near Elliot Park in downtown just before 10 a.m.

WCCO

Firefighters helped usher residents out of the building while a second alarm was called for crews to mitigate the fire's spread to neighboring units. The department says four apartments sustained fire damage.

"While there were no injuries to residents, one firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury," fire officials said. "Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of four apartments that were damaged during the incident."

The department says it's still investigating the fire's origin.