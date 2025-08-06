Minneapolis fire stations install saunas to help crews clear out smoke, toxins

There's no doubt firefighting is a dangerous job, but some of the biggest risks aren't just the flames. It's what lingers afterwards.

It's why Minneapolis Fire Departments have been installing saunas at their stations.

Steve Shapira is the founder of the Minneapolis Fire Foundation, an organization that supports the health and safety of Minneapolis Fire Fighters.

"One of the things we're trying to do is help firefighters have a post fire place to go and get some of these toxins away from their body," said Shapira. "What we're really trying to do is stop the absorption of the soot and smoke that is on the surface of their skin, before it can get into their fat, get into their bloodstream, and get into their organs."

For him, the mission is personal. After 17 years as a St. Paul fire captain, Shapira was forced to retire after developing blood cancer, likely caused by exposure to toxins.

"It's kind of become my mission since I got sick 10-plus years ago to help keep firefighters healthy and so this is just one more tool in our tool box to kind of have firefighters go down that road of a long, safe, healthy career," Shapria said.

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty death in the fire service.

in 2023, 72% of firefighter deaths were from cancer.

So far, five fire stations in Minneapolis have the saunas. The goal is to equip the remaining 14 and the training station.

CJ Schertner is a captain with the Minneapolis Fire Department. He says the saunas are doing what a shower can't.

"You're showering, you're scrubbing, you still come out of that shower smelling like smoke," Schertner said.

The saunas are benefiting in other ways as well.

"It's also been a nice thing for people to use just for their mental health. It's a good thing to help rejuvinate you a little bit," said Schertner.

Research is still underway on just how effective post-fire saunas are for removing carcinogens, but for firefighters, it's one more defense in a job full of hidden risks.