Adults with disabilities suit up to train with Minneapolis firefighters for a day

The Minneapolis Fire Department invited a few special guests to step into their boots in a partnership with The Arc Minnesota.

Some days at the fire department are about putting out flames, but it was all about lighting something else on Friday: confidence.

"When they first got here they were shy and quiet, and now they are wide open, talking and laughing and having fun," said Deputy Fire Chief Colm Black.

At Minneapolis' Emergency Operations Training Facility, community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities suited up, learned fire safety, handled rescue tools and worked side by side with firefighters.

"On a day like today they get to see what we do for a living, and we get to give back to them," Black said. "All I've seen is smiles and happiness today."

WCCO

Through a partnership between Minneapolis Fire and Arc Minnesota, belonging isn't just a word, it's an opportunity.

"It's important that we provide opportunities for people to really become the best versions of themselves, which means we don't have to make all the decisions for people. They can learn skills, they can make decisions about the kind of life that they want to live," said Rachel Olson, The Arc Minnesota's director of development. "They can create the lives they really want to create. Maybe they aren't fighting the fires, but they may be doing something in an operational capacity because they were able to experience this."

And sometimes, the real lesson is about carrying a smile all the way home, while having the tools carve out a life they want.

The Arc Minnesota says you can support its mission by visiting their Value Village Thrift Stores which helps fund their programs.