2 Minneapolis firefighters suffer burns in apartment building blaze, officials say
Two Minneapolis firefighters are being treated for minor burns suffered while battling a blaze Thursday morning at a three-story residential building.
The Minneapolis Fire Department announced on social media just before 8 a.m. that crews are gathered off East 24th Street and Elliot Avenue, about a block north of Children's Minnesota hospital in the Phillips community.
"All residents are reported to be evacuated," officials said.
In addition to the two injured firefighters, officials say a third firefighter is also "being medically evaluated for overheating."
