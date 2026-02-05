2 Minneapolis firefighters suffer burns in apartment building blaze, officials say

Two Minneapolis firefighters are being treated for minor burns suffered while battling a blaze Thursday morning at a three-story residential building.

The Minneapolis Fire Department announced on social media just before 8 a.m. that crews are gathered off East 24th Street and Elliot Avenue, about a block north of Children's Minnesota hospital in the Phillips community.

"All residents are reported to be evacuated," officials said.

In addition to the two injured firefighters, officials say a third firefighter is also "being medically evaluated for overheating."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest information.