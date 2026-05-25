Man dies in overnight shooting in south Minneapolis

A man was killed in a shooting on Minneapolis' south side early Monday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Columbus Avenue South around 12:18 a.m., according to the city's police department.

WCCO

Responding officers found a man in the street with gunshot wounds that were life-threatening. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating and ask the public to contact the department with tips or submit them anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

No one has been arrested.