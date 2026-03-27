1 dead, 2 hurt in south Minneapolis shooting

A shooting in south Minneapolis overnight Friday ended with one man dead and two other men injured, according to police.

It happened near the busy intersection of Franklin and Chicago avenues around 1 a.m.

A WCCO crew at the scene saw a shattered window of a nearby building and evidence markers throughout the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, if police have a suspect or the status of the other two people injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.