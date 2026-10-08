CEO who experienced homelessness as a child opens new Minneapolis family shelter

A new family shelter in Minneapolis is already full just over a month after opening, and the head of the organization that runs it says he wishes a place like it had been available when he was a homeless child.

Belonging Place is the third shelter run by People Serving People, which is well known for family shelters and partners with Hennepin County. It has 52 families living there. The shelter is a few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium and across the street from Minneapolis City Hall.

Hoang Murphy, CEO of People Serving People, said he experienced homelessness as a child and wishes a shelter like this had been an option for him.

"Maybe we could have stayed a family," Murphy said. "With that, when families are broken apart, when children experience homelessness, it (causes) a cascade of harms that lead to adults facing those challenges, too."

People Serving People bought the building this summer. The former hotel was retrofitted into a shelter within a matter of months.

The organization says 20% of the people its shelter supports are younger than 6.

The shelter opened after Minneapolis and St. Paul both grappled this summer with how to handle homeless encampments. Hennepin County argues its legal commitment to house families makes a major difference.