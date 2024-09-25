Man charged with murder in shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is charged with murder after authorities say he shot another man during a fight at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis in August.

The 37-year-old Minneapolis man faces one count of second-degree murder and one count related to illicit firearm possession, according to charges filed in Hennepin County earlier this month.

The shooting happened at an encampment on the 3300 block of Third Avenue South on Aug. 19.

A criminal complaint alleges a fight broke out at the encampment, and when one of the participants tried to escape the fight, the man charged shot him.

The victim, later identified as 33-year-old JaBraun Hole, died at a hospital.

The fight and shooting were captured on surveillance video, according to the complaint.

Police found the allleged shooter at the encampment on Sept. 12 and arrested him. The complaint states he had an active probation warrant for drug possession, prohibiting him from having a gun. He remains in custody.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said earlier this month the city's current strategy for addressing homeless encampments is to prioritize closing them, though the city also has plans to add outreach resources and staff. Those supporting residents of the encampments say that's the wrong approach.

Frey's comments came after two people were killed and two more were injured in three separate shootings near an encampment on the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South. A man has been charged in two of those shootings.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 20, 2024.