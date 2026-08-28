Friends remember Minneapolis radio personality Chaz Millionaire as a champion for the community

The community is mourning the loss of a longtime voice on the Twin Cities airwaves.

Many know Charles Dillion as Chaz Millionaire. His unexpected death last weekend brought an end to his time at the radio station KMOJ, also called the People's Station.

The studios inside KMOJ in north Minneapolis are missing the voice of a man who graced the airwaves for 44 years.

"One of the most amazing cats you could ever run into when we talk about somebody who has charisma, personality, style, flair, flash, all of those different things." Walter "Q Bear" Banks, a KMOJ DJ, said.

Banks worked alongside Chaz for 40 years.

"When you think of Chaz Millionaire, you think of royalty," Banks said.

Dillion used his voice to share conversation, music and his love for community on the radio. A voice the people who worked with him are coming to grips with is no longer here.

"When you talk about the Minneapolis sound, he was a part of that era, as well anything and everything when it comes to radio; he has been around it," Banks said.

Dillon is also known for thinking about and helping others whenever and wherever he could.

"If there was an event, if it was community-centric, if it was youth-centric, if it was in the name of social justice, if it was in the name of growth and development for the community, Chaz was the definition of ubiquity. He was everywhere," Sy Huff, a former KMOJ DJ, said.

Huff says Dillon poured into him during his 21 years at KMOJ.

"Chaz is one of one. There was only one Chaz. It wasn't like people will tell you to know someone is to love someone, but to know him was to be loved," Huff said.

He added that Dillon's accomplishments are too many to list. He traveled the world with music legends Alexander O'Neal, Cherelle, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills. As a White House press-credentialed photographer, he covered President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

"All the younger guys, Chaz, they would come to my shows, and that's how they started getting influenced," Randy "DJ Pres" Demmings, who mentored Dillon, said.

Demmings says he never met a stranger and was always ready to help out his fellow Minnesotan.

"If you were down and out, if you were locked up, if you sick, in the hospital, he was reaching out," Demmings said.

Dillon's friends say he never needed recognition and never needed the spotlight; he did what he did for the love of music, the community and the culture.

"I think the best way to honor him is something he would always say during his radio show, and he would always say, 'Do something for somebody else and don't tell nobody.' I think that's how we can honor him," Huff said.

Dillon also mentored young people in Minneapolis by teaching media, photography and music. His family hopes to continue that effort through the Chaz Vision Media Legacy Fund.