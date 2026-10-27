Minneapolis business' Día de los Muertos ofrenda highlights ICE surge impact

A traditional Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, display is taking on a deeper meaning this year in Minneapolis, with one business highlighting the impacts in the community following Operation Metro Surge.

"We never got to process, and I think that's why I wanted to do this is to take a moment, could take a week to process before we can move on and fight again," said Miguel Hernandez, owner of Lito's Burritos.

The ofrenda, or altar, honors loved ones who have died. This year, it also remembers the impacts ICE brought to the community.

Instead of a traditional star-shaped altar, Hernandez chose a different design, reflecting Minnesota's fight for immigrant communities. It's filled with favorite foods, drinks and treats — from Mexican Coke to Ecuadorian sodas — honoring people as individuals.

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"I think it's of utmost importance to see people for who they are, not just a statistic," he said.

The display recognizes a fear that has lingered in immigrant families, and a loss felt far beyond them.

"Every family has been touched by this, immigrants or not," he said.

For Hernandez, the altar is a chance to grieve, remember and find strength in one another.

"We've been through a lot, and I think if we come together to say that, acknowledge what we've lost, I think we can continue to fight together," Hernandez said. "Just how we came together to fight, we should come together to heal."

The ofrenda will be open to the public at Lito's Burritos Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The display will remain up all week, giving people more time to stop by, pay their respects and remember those who have been lost.