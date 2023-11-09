Minneapolis community group secures funding to purchase Roof Depot site

MINNEAPOLIS — The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute has secured funding to purchase the Roof Depot site in south Minneapolis, the city announced Thursday.

The site, along 28th Street East and Longfellow Avenue, was originally going to be demolished so the city could expand its public works areas, but the EPNI was concerned that it could release toxic pollutants.

Protesters occupied the site last winter and eventually put forward a vision for the site, which includes an urban farm, cafe, bike repair shop, and space for community groups.

The $3.7 million personal gratuity met the deadline of Nov. 8, as outlined in the purchase agreement approved by Minneapolis City Council two months prior.

During the 2023 legislative session, House Democrats agreed to earmark $2 million for the site on the condition that the EPNI could raise the $3.7 million gratuity.

The legislature must provide another $5.7 million to the project next year in order to satisfy the $11.4 million purchase price.

Once all terms of the purchase agreement are satisfied, the sale of the Roof Depot site is scheduled to close on or before July 24, 2024.

Minneapolis says it is dedicated to finding a new water supply maintenance facility and will explore other locations for it.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 18, 2023.