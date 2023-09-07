Minneapolis City Council approves purchase agreement for Roof Depot site

MINNEAPOLIS —The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved a purchase agreement with the East Phillips Neighborhood Institutute for the controversial Roof Depot site in south Minneapolis.

The site, along 28th Street East and Longfellow Avenue, was originally going to be demolished so the city could expand its public works areas, but the EPNI was concerned that it could release toxic pollutants. Protesters occupied the site last winter and eventually put forward a vision for the site, which includes an urban farm, cafe, bike repair shop, and space for community groups.

The city agreed to sell the land in June for $11.4 million.

During the legislative session, House Democrats agreed to earmark $2 million for the site on the condition that the EPNI could raise $3.7 million by Friday. The Minneapolis delegation would then secure $5.7 million during the 2024 legislative session.

Thursday's purchase agreement gives the EPNI a 60-day due diligence period, which establishes a Nov. 8 deadline for the group to raise the rest of the funds.

If the deadlines are met and the sale is closed, the city says it is committed to finding a new water supply maintenance facility location.

Note: The above video first aired on June 18, 2023